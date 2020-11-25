Economy

SA inflation accelerates in October as food prices rise

Stats SA data shows that consumer inflation picked up in October to its highest rate since March

25 November 2020 - 10:24 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/GUI YONGNIAN

Consumer inflation, as measured by the change in the consumer price index (CPI), accelerated to its highest rate in seven months in October, driven by rising food prices, data from Stats SA showed on Wednesday.

CPI rose to 3.3% year on year in October, from 3% in September, higher than the 3.1% forecast by economists, according to macroeconomics website Trading Economics.

Food and nonalcoholic beverages increased by 5.4% year on year, and contributed 0.9 of a percentage point to the CPI figure.

CPI has remained within the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band since July, and economists had expected rising food prices to offset the effect of big fuel price cuts during the month.

Economists see rates at record lows for longer amid Reserve Bank caution

MPC keeps  benchmark interest rate steady even as it downgrades  inflation forecast for 2021 slightly
5 days ago

Reserve Bank likely to keep rates steady, says survey

Monetary policy committee is set to make a call on rates on Thursday at its last meeting in a dramatic year
1 week ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Data expected to show business confidence rising

Sentiment and demand remain weak, with a slight rise in inflation expected
2 days ago

