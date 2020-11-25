SA inflation accelerates in October as food prices rise

Consumer inflation, as measured by the change in the consumer price index (CPI), accelerated to its highest rate in seven months in October, driven by rising food prices, data from Stats SA showed on Wednesday.

CPI rose to 3.3% year on year in October, from 3% in September, higher than the 3.1% forecast by economists, according to macroeconomics website Trading Economics.

Food and nonalcoholic beverages increased by 5.4% year on year, and contributed 0.9 of a percentage point to the CPI figure.

CPI has remained within the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band since July, and economists had expected rising food prices to offset the effect of big fuel price cuts during the month.

