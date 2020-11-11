BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST: This is how businesses can cut the cost of building mobile apps
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nick Durrant, CEO of Bluegrass Digital
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we’re looking at how businesses can reduce the cost of developing mobile apps at a time when digitalisation is on the rise.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nick Durrant, founder and CEO of Bluegrass Digital, a local web, mobile and software outfit.
Durrant says the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in increased demand and interest for Bluegrass Digital’s services. The firm has created mobile apps and websites for organisations such as the Western Cape government, Adidas, Allan Gray, Coronation and Clover.
He says businesses were already on the path to using more technology in recent years but the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns had resulted in businesses increasing the rate of adoption. Mobile apps, Durrant says, are still a valuable piece of a company’s digital portfolio but it is important for businesses to assess what their needs are before going through with the process.
That said, building a mobile app could be costly and time consuming, especially when developing it for both Android and iOS platforms. However, it is now possible to develop a cross-platform business app using a common code base and reducing the cost of development.
Durrant explains the process of developing an app, the normal costs involved and how companies can streamline these processes to decrease the financial burden. As most business now have a digital presence of some sort, this is an especially important consideration at a time when companies are also looking to preserve cash.
The tech founder also answers the important question of whether or not businesses really do need to have mobile apps.
The discussion also touches on the benefit of digital skills in the digital economy, how the business model for developers has changed over time, whether companies should build their own mobile apps or outsource to firms like Bluegrass Digital, and an outlook for online business in future.
