PODCAST: This is how businesses can cut the cost of building mobile apps

That said, building a mobile app could be costly and time consuming, especially when developing it for both Android and iOS platforms. However, it is now possible to develop a cross-platform business app using a common code base and reducing the cost of development.

Durrant explains the process of developing an app, the normal costs involved and how companies can streamline these processes to decrease the financial burden. As most business now have a digital presence of some sort, this is an especially important consideration at a time when companies are also looking to preserve cash.

The tech founder also answers the important question of whether or not businesses really do need to have mobile apps.

The discussion also touches on the benefit of digital skills in the digital economy, how the business model for developers has changed over time, whether companies should build their own mobile apps or outsource to firms like Bluegrass Digital, and an outlook for online business in future.

