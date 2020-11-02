PODCAST | SA-made UV disinfection device ensures safe use of fingerprint readers

That wide use is the reason has been discouraged during the Covid-19 pandemic. Given the goal of limiting contact with touch surfaces, Coetzee says they chose to find a way to make the process safe for users.

The discussion also explores how the technology works, Ideco’s business model, the effect of Covid-19 on operations and other biometric technologies.

Coetzee says the pandemic and lockdowns have given other biometric technologies such as facial recognition, touchless buttons and iris scanning more prominence. That said, the high cost and education needed to inform consumers means fingerprints are likely to continue to be the default biometric medium in the foreseeable future.

