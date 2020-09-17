News Leader
WATCH: What drives global consumer trends?
Nedbank CIB’s Munira Kharva talks to Business Day TV about how the pandemic has affected consumers’ disposable income
17 September 2020 - 09:35
Consumers are returning to restaurants even though the Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on pressure on disposable income, says Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking.
Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CIB’s Munira Kharva about global consumer trends.
