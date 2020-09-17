Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What drives global consumer trends?

Nedbank CIB’s Munira Kharva talks to Business Day TV about how the pandemic has affected consumers’ disposable income

17 September 2020 - 09:35 Business Day TV
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/DANIEL BORN
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/DANIEL BORN

Consumers are returning to restaurants even though the Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on pressure on disposable income, says Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking.

Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CIB’s Munira Kharva about global consumer trends.

Astral Foods warns of profit drop after Covid-19 disruption

The closure of many fast-food restaurants put pressure on Astral in its year to end-September, while it also faced increased safety costs
Companies
3 days ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: New business models needed for tourism and other Covid-sensitive industries

The highest risk economic activities such as public transport just can’t return to pre-pandemic practices
Opinion
2 days ago

Anders Tegnell and the Swedish Covid experiment

Controversial epidemiologist believes lockdown is ‘using a hammer to kill a fly’. Could he be proved right?
Life
3 days ago

Tourism is losing its place in the sun

Cabinet has to open borders 'now, now, now' to save season
Business
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
OECD says SA will be slow to get on its feet and ...
Economy
2.
Retail sales contracted 9% year on year in July
Economy
3.
Tito Mboweni: SA’s economic outlook may be worse ...
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Odds tilt in favour of ...
Economy
5.
SA construction sector looks set for bumper ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.