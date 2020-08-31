WATCH: Lockdown criticism grows louder

About six months since the first case of Covid-19 was diagnosed in SA and over five months since lockdown was imposed, the time has come to start paying more attention to the critics.

Renergen CEO Stefano Marani recently penned an op-ed expressing his concern about the models, conclusions and the resultant global lockdown.

Michael Avery speaks to Maran; Nick Hudson, CEO of Sana Partners and part-time co-ordinator of Panda; and Mike Schussler, head of econmists.co.za to debate whether the right decisions were taken in the face of the evidence.