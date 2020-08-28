FREE WEBINAR | A review of the 2020 BEE.conomics annual research report

The BEE.conomics annual research report developed and published by 27four Investment Managers provides the most comprehensive review of the asset management industry with more than 11 years of data and intelligence.

The report covers a wide range of subjects including expert commentary, key trends, historical statistics, league tables and results along with insight on the impact of Covid-19 on the industry.

Join us for a Business Day Dialogues LIVE, in collaboration with 27four Investment Managers, where we’ll review the results from the “2020 BEE.conomics Annual Transformation in South African Asset Management Survey”.

Panel members include:

Fatima Vawda — MD, 27four Group

Akona Mlamleli — portfolio manager, 27four Investment Managers

Rory Ord — head of unlisted investments: business growth fund, 27four Investment Managers

Chad Potter — unlisted investments, 27four Investment Managers

Event details:

Date: September 16 2020

Time: 11am — 12.30pm

Cost: Free