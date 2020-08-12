Economy Kganyago sticks to his guns on Bank policy BL PREMIUM

In a defence of the Reserve Bank’s approach to supporting the economy navigate the shock of the Covid-19 crisis, governor Lesetja Kganyago says SA must guard against policy mistakes that could leave it in deeper trouble.

In a speech (https://www.resbank.co.za/Lists/Speeches/Attachments/565/UP%20Address_In%20the%20Shadow%20of%20COVId-19%20Twenty%20years%20of%20inflation%20targeting_Governor%20Lesetja%20Kganyago_12082020.pdf) to the University of Pretoria, Kganyago said the Bank’s approach to monetary policy had enabled it to deliver low inflation, which gave it the room to provide stimulus through the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown that is expected to push the country into its worst recession in about a century.