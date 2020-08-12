Kganyago sticks to his guns on Bank policy
12 August 2020 - 20:17
In a defence of the Reserve Bank’s approach to supporting the economy navigate the shock of the Covid-19 crisis, governor Lesetja Kganyago says SA must guard against policy mistakes that could leave it in deeper trouble.
In a speech (https://www.resbank.co.za/Lists/Speeches/Attachments/565/UP%20Address_In%20the%20Shadow%20of%20COVId-19%20Twenty%20years%20of%20inflation%20targeting_Governor%20Lesetja%20Kganyago_12082020.pdf) to the University of Pretoria, Kganyago said the Bank’s approach to monetary policy had enabled it to deliver low inflation, which gave it the room to provide stimulus through the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown that is expected to push the country into its worst recession in about a century.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now