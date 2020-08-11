Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Gender transformation in the vehicle finance and automotive sector
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we’re discussing gender transformation in the vehicle finance and automotive sector.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ra’eesa Omarjee, head of people functions at Absa Vehicle and Asset Finance (AVAF).
The discussion begins with Omarjee giving us some insights into the history and structure of the AVAF. She explains that the industry as a whole employs a lot of women but usually in lower level positions, which is reflected in the make-up of the AVAF.
As part of her role as a human resources specialist, she says the AVAF has stepped up to support women who are at the forefront of deal making between manufacturers and the various motoring groups and dealers, which has culminated in more attractive offers to consumers.
The unit has prioritised creating a pipeline of talented women who are being groomed for leadership positions. Omarjee also shares her observations on the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on gender dynamics in the economy. She says that while the pandemic has not discriminated — everyone is at risk — the crisis has affected women more.
Omarjee speaks frankly about the lack of progress in uplifting women in the wider economy. There’s still much work to be done.
The conversation includes advice for women who want a career in SA, the significance of Women’s Month, and Omarjee’s own professional journey.
