PODCAST | Gender transformation in the vehicle finance and automotive sector

The unit has prioritised creating a pipeline of talented women who are being groomed for leadership positions. Omarjee also shares her observations on the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on gender dynamics in the economy. She says that while the pandemic has not discriminated — everyone is at risk — the crisis has affected women more.

Omarjee speaks frankly about the lack of progress in uplifting women in the wider economy. There’s still much work to be done.

The conversation includes advice for women who want a career in SA, the significance of Women’s Month, and Omarjee’s own professional journey.

