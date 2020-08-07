PODCAST | Economic news of the week: What the economic indicators mean for SA

Turning to vehicles sales, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA reported this week that 32,396 vehicles were sold in July, markedly down from 46,042 in July 2019. But July 2020 figures are still higher than those of June, when vehicle sales resumed officially.

Packirisamy says the motor industry is another important sector that brings in good revenues for the country in export earnings. She says we’re likely to see depressed demand — at least in the domestic market — for the rest of the year, given the pressure facing consumers.

Attention then shifts to the recently approved loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Last week, SA received its first ever IMF loan last week, a $4.3bn (about R70bn) provision under the rapid financing instrument, an IMF tool to assist countries in the event of catastrophe.

Packirisamy explains what this means for the country’s finances and how the loan could be used as a tool to nudge policymakers forward on implementing the structural reforms the government has spoken about for so long.

