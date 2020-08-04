SA to report quarterly on R70bn IMF loan
The Treasury will also give regular reports on progress of its plans to stabilise debt and promote growth through structural reforms
04 August 2020 - 14:30
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects SA to provide quarterly reports on its Covid-19 support programmes to individuals and companies, as well regular reports on progress of its plans to stabilise debt and promote growth through structural reforms, the IMF’s resident representative Montfort Mlachila said on Tuesday.
Mlachila was a guest of asset manger Ninety One at a webinar in which he briefed participants on the reporting requirements of the loan.
