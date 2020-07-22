Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Is the SA Reserve Bank being too conservative?

Michael Avery debates the Bank’s monetary policy committee meeting with a panel of experts

22 July 2020 - 22:36 Business Day TV
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Michael Avery previews the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee meeting. The choice to cut seems obvious. The burning question is whether the bank should be bolder during a time of crisis and start pulling other levers at its disposal.

Experts on the panel to debate the role of unconventional monetary policy are: Dave Mohr, Old Mutual chief investment strategist; Brian Kantor, an economist and former chief investment strategist of Investec Wealth & Investment SA; Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex; and Duma Gqubule, founding director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.

