WATCH: Is the SA Reserve Bank being too conservative?

Michael Avery previews the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee meeting. The choice to cut seems obvious. The burning question is whether the bank should be bolder during a time of crisis and start pulling other levers at its disposal.

Experts on the panel to debate the role of unconventional monetary policy are: Dave Mohr, Old Mutual chief investment strategist; Brian Kantor, an economist and former chief investment strategist of Investec Wealth & Investment SA; Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex; and Duma Gqubule, founding director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.