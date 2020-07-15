WATCH: Where do all the economic recovery plans converge?

The country seems to be swimming in economic recovery plans and policy documents that propose ways to rebuild an economy devastated by years of mismanagement and, now, a pandemic. Where do all these plans converge? Where do they differ? And what are the keys to unlocking their potential?

Michael Avery speaks to Bonang Mohale, chancellor of the University of the Free State; Martin Kingston, chair of the steering committee of Business for SA; and Dr Miriam Altman, economist and National Planning Commissioner.