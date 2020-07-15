Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Where do all the economic recovery plans converge?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the various economic recovery plans throughout SA and how to unlock their potential

15 July 2020 - 15:03 Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

The country seems to be swimming in economic recovery plans and policy documents that propose ways to rebuild an economy devastated by years of mismanagement and, now, a pandemic. Where do all these plans converge? Where do they differ? And what are the keys to unlocking their potential?

Michael Avery speaks to Bonang Mohale, chancellor of the University of the Free State; Martin Kingston, chair of the steering committee of Business for SA; and Dr Miriam Altman, economist and National Planning Commissioner.

Millionaires want to pay more tax to fund global economic recovery

A group of 80 wealthy individuals are calling for an immediate higher taxation as Covid-19 cripples economies
World
2 days ago

MARKET WRAP: Global economic recovery hopes fuel rand rally

This week focus shifts to US corporate earnings for the second quarter as investors try to gauge the effect Covid-19 has had on companies there
Markets
1 day ago

CAS COOVADIA: With brave leadership our story can be one of hope and recovery

All social partners  — the government, business, labour and broader civil society — must jointly own and contribute to recovery
Opinion
2 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining and inflation data for May in focus

Inflation is expected to moderate in May due to lower fuel prices, while mining could see a bit of a recovery
Economy
3 days ago

There are deep pools of capital in the local market to fund well-defined projects

We would urge the government to prioritise high-impact segments of the market such as rail
Opinion
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
More spending is not the way out of low growth, ...
Economy
2.
Inflation slows to almost 16-year low in May
Economy
3.
Poverty relief at heart of talks about basic ...
Economy
4.
Mining production rose in May, and June is likely ...
Economy
5.
Value of capital projects collapses, and the ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.