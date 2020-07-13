Value of capital projects collapses, and the outlook is ‘bleak’
Without policy reform, the outlook for fixed investment remains gloomy and will weigh on growth, say economists
13 July 2020 - 20:01
The number of capital projects in SA fell to the lowest level in almost three decades during the first half of the year as plummeting business confidence and the coronavirus pandemic forced companies to reduce or postpone investment spending, according to research from Nedbank.
Though both Business for SA (B4SA) and the ruling ANC want infrastructure investment to be a main element of SA’s path to economic recovery, the outlook for fixed investment spending is bleak, argue economists, especially if necessary policy reforms are not implemented.
