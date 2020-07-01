Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Capital ideas to deal with Covid-19 economic fallout
Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to economist Brian Kantor about the nature of the pandemic-induced economic contraction
01 July 2020 - 14:44
Prof Brian Kantor, an economist and former chief investment strategist of Investec Wealth and Investment SA, talks about the urgency of reforming the R200bn Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme and what the Reserve Bank should be doing to support an economic recovery after the pandemic.