Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Capital ideas to deal with Covid-19 economic fallout

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to economist Brian Kantor about the nature of the pandemic-induced economic contraction

01 July 2020 - 14:44 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DMITRY KALINOVSKY
Picture: 123RF/DMITRY KALINOVSKY

Prof Brian Kantor, an economist and former chief investment strategist of Investec Wealth and Investment SA, talks about the urgency of reforming the R200bn Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme and what the Reserve Bank should be doing to support an economic recovery after the pandemic. 

Ninety One says Reserve Bank can cut interest rates by another 50bps

The asset manager says the extent of the economic decline and slowdown in inflation will likely surprise the Bank
Economy
1 day ago

Why real assets should form the cornerstone of your portfolio

With lower GDP forecasts and higher debt levels the SA environment is not conducive for long-term investors, writes Pieter Koekemoer
Opinion
2 days ago

Long SA recession a grim harbinger

GDP drops for third quarter running, dragged down by mining and manufacturing
Economy
17 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA braces for a deepening recession

First-quarter GDP figures will reflect load-shedding but not the full effect of coronavirus lockdown
Economy
3 days ago

Tito Mboweni says income and corporate tax unlikely to rise

Treasury is discussing the possibility of an inheritance tax and limited 'solidarity tax' in a bid to raise additional finances, say insiders
Economy
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Ninety One says Reserve Bank can cut interest ...
Economy
2.
Long SA recession a grim harbinger
Economy
3.
Moody’s downgrades IDC and DBSA
Economy
4.
Economy contracts for third straight quarter, ...
Economy
5.
SA economy suffers as congestion at Cape Town’s ...
Economy

Related Articles

BRIAN KANTOR: State must ensure capital markets can help SA weather the storm

Opinion / Columnists

BRIAN KANTOR: Is the abundance of global capital a threat or opportunity?

Opinion / Columnists

BRIAN KANTOR: Unusual times call for unusual measures from the Reserve Bank

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.