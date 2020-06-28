Airline industry association outlines ways to restart travel and tourism safely
Quarantine measures help keep people safe but will also keep many unemployed, says International Air Transport Association
28 June 2020 - 16:33
A global airline industry association has called on governments to ditch quarantine measures when reopening their economies.
The International Air Transport Association (Iata) said last week it was promoting a layered approach of measures to reduce the risk of countries importing Covid-19 via air travel and to mitigate the possibility of transmission in cases where people may travel while unknowingly being infected.
