Economy Airline industry association outlines ways to restart travel and tourism safely Quarantine measures help keep people safe but will also keep many unemployed, says International Air Transport Association

A global airline industry association has called on governments to ditch quarantine measures when reopening their economies.

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) said last week it was promoting a layered approach of measures to reduce the risk of countries importing Covid-19 via air travel and to mitigate the possibility of transmission in cases where people may travel while unknowingly being infected.