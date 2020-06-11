Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Will a buyers’ market revive the automotive industry?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel of industry experts about the global automotive crisis

11 June 2020 - 15:15 Business Day TV
Workers assemble a Mercedes-Benz car on the assembly line outside Moscow, Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ILYA ARKHIPOV
Workers assemble a Mercedes-Benz car on the assembly line outside Moscow, Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ILYA ARKHIPOV

The slump in SA new-vehicle sales slowed in May as dealerships resumed some operations after a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic was partially eased.

These monthly declines resemble the industry downturn in 2008 and 2009. However, back then, production and public life didn’t largely come to a halt.

So how will the automotive industry get out of this unprecedented crisis and will there be major structural changes?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Mike Mabasa, CEO of National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA; Mark Dommisse, chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association, and MD and shareholder of North Motor Group and Dealer, and  chair of the Honda dealer network; and Faisal Mkhize, Absa Group’s managing executive of Absa vehicle and asset finance.

BMW SA exports first post-lockdown shipment of cars

The shipment was to leave earlier, but the Durban port, despite its promises, was not ready for business
Economy
1 day ago

Imperial will face close scrutiny by investors as it sells units and buys new ones

The group has refused to be drawn on what SA assets are on the chopping block
Companies
1 day ago

VW CEO stripped of control over VW brand by angry board

Herbert Diess has clashed with shareholders too often and has been relegated to overall strategy, losing direct responsibility for the VW brand
Companies
2 days ago

Asian stocks push up for ninth day in a row

Lifting of pandemic lockdowns fuels investors' hopes for quick economic recovery
Markets
2 days ago

Automotive industry: destination unknown

The economic havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is challenging all the assumptions governing future industry policy. The ‘new normal’ is an unnerving prospect
Features
1 week ago

Most read

1.
OECD urges SA to step up structural reforms to ...
Economy
2.
SA faces the worst economic contraction in a ...
Economy
3.
Business confidence crashes to record low
Economy
4.
WATCH: Is Covid-19 likely to change taxation ...
Economy
5.
BMW SA exports first post-lockdown shipment of ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.