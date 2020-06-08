Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Regulation 28 and the post-Covid-19 economy

Business Day TV's Michael Avery talks to a panel about the best path to take to ensure post-Covid-19 economic growth and recovery

08 June 2020
Picture: 123RF/BREIZHATAO
Picture: 123RF/BREIZHATAO

A debate is continuing about the best path to take to ensure post-Covid-19 economic growth and recovery.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to former head of the largest pension fund on the African continent — SA’s GEPF — John Oliphant, who is also the chair of Third Way Investment Partners, All Weather and RH Bophelo; Langa Madonko, Savca board member and new deputy president of the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals (Absip); Dr Eugene van Rensburg, director and investment principal of private equity firm Hlayisani Capital; and Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop about the proposal made by Savca to amend regulation 28 to stimulate economic growth.

