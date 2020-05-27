News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 has held up land reform
Bulelwa Mabasa, who sat on the advisory panel on land reform, talks to Business Day TV
27 May 2020 - 07:54
The coronavirus pandemic has delayed key decisions around the country’s land reform process, with public hearings on the matter postponed.
Business Day TV spoke to Bulelwa Mabasa, who sat on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s advisory panel on land reform, for more on how these delays affect the process of land expropriation without compensation.