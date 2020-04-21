Life LIQUID INVESTMENTS MICHAEL FRIDJHON: The refined evolution of wine tourism Vineyard visits had become an essential marketing tool for the Western Cape’s producers BL PREMIUM

I’ve been visiting wine estates since the mid-1970s, a time so distant that even to describe the experience may sound a little like a medieval explorer landing on an undiscovered continent.

The first cellars I came across were in France, during the year I spent in Montpellier. Some were very smart by the standards of the day — a couple of first growths in Bordeaux, some of the grandest in Burgundy, a few in the Rhone Valley and some close to Montpellier itself.