MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Wine industry has aged well to please middle-class palate

Wine has only recently become the beverage of choice for SA’s middle class. What was long considered a drink for the elite is now the first choice for 51% of females and 38% of males, irrespective of race or age. Nowhere is this transformation more obvious than at events such as RMB WineX.

When the show launched 20 years ago, attendance was predominantly male, almost exclusively white, and with an average age of about 50. Nowadays its composition reflects the reality of middle-class Gauteng, with an audience age of 35-40.