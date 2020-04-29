PODCAST | What global investment opportunities still exist amid Covid-19?

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in global markets going into a frenzy in the past few months. But even in times of crisis, there are those who find ways to allocate their capital intelligently to ultimately benefit from unusual market conditions.

Carrell starts by describing how the situation has unfolded in Europe. Based in London, he says the UK was one of the last countries to go into lockdown, which means it is likely to be one of the last to start its recovery.

As with SA, markets are generally down in the UK and other parts of Europe, with projections of a 10% contraction in economic growth in the next quarter.

Carrell credits how many central banks, such as the European Central Bank and US Federal Reserve, have responded to the crisis by giving relief for debt holders, and supporting wages.