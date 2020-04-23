Economy

WATCH: What is inside Cyril Ramaphosa’s R500bn bazooka

Business Day TV talks to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic adviser, Trudi Makhaya, and Alexander Forbes executive chief economist Isaah Mhlanga

23 April 2020 - 07:39 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a historic R500bn social and economic support package, about 10% of SA’s GDP, on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic adviser, Trudi Makhaya, and Alexander Forbes executive chief economist Isaah Mhlanga joined Business Day TV to discuss their analysis of the package and what it means for the economy.

