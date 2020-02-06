Economy ECONOMIC MELTDOWN Neal Froneman: business must unite against government inefficiency ‘Business has levers it can pull to effect change’ BL PREMIUM

Business is SA’s "only saviour" and must take a tougher line on corruption, inefficiency and maladministration to avoid an economic meltdown, says Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman.

As head of the world’s largest platinum group metals miner and a large source of gold, Froneman is one of the most outspoken business leaders in the country as more executives challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa to move quicker and more decisively on important economic matters.