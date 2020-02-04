Opinion MXOLISI MGOJO: Mining sector ready to build plants that will bring 600MW into the system The industry is willing to play its part in working with the government and other stakeholders in salvaging SA’s economy BL PREMIUM

A year ago at the Mining Indaba, President Cyril Ramaphosa challenged the industry to implement what he termed 10 value-adding principles that would ensure our industry adds additional value to society. We have done a great deal of thinking about the president’s challenges, and have offered public media responses in various ways.

We think it is important to reflect on the real value of mining to SA and its people, and then imagine what that might be in future. Even today, notwithstanding the many challenges the industry faced in 2019, the mining industry contributed 8% of GDP directly and double that indirectly; it paid royalties of R8.6bn, paid company taxes of R24.3bn, and VAT of R33bn. And it employed 455,000 people.