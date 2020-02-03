Stable regulatory regime needed for Africa mining to shine

Global investor interest in Africa’s mining sector remains strong despite the challenges facing the sector. The continent has vast resources with sustainable future growth in the exploration and development of commodities, hence the growing demand for these strategic resources by foreign investors and commodity users worldwide in the long term.

To harness this interest, stable political environments, compliance with legislation, stable labour relations and regulatory certainty will be vital to ensure the continent remains an attractive destination for mining investment.

The regulatory environment must be certain and consistent from one year to the next, because mining is a long-term business, and from a bank’s view it is a three to five-year investment. Therefore, both banks and shareholders need consistency, be it in regulations or issues such as royalty taxes.

The regulatory environment across some African countries is improving for the mining and metals sector as governments realise the importance of providing certainty to attract new investment. Some investors have thus been considering greenfields projects, especially in West and East Africa.

There is renewed focus on battery minerals as well, evident in the drilling activity on the continent over the last two years. Increased capital expenditure is envisaged in gold, copper, lithium, mineral sands, cobalt and graphite.