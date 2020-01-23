News Leader
WATCH: Why inflation accelerated in December
RMB economist Siobhan Redford talks to Business Day TV about what the data suggests about the economy
Inflation ticked up in December in line with expectations, largely driven by fuel increases.
The print came in at 4% from 3.6%. This is the first uptick in four months, but it remains well below the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% midpoint.
RMB economist Siobhan Redford joined Business Day TV to discuss what the data suggests about the economy.
Or listen to the full audio: