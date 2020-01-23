Economy

WATCH: Why inflation accelerated in December

RMB economist Siobhan Redford talks to Business Day TV about what the data suggests about the economy

23 January 2020 - 10:00 Business Day TV
Inflation ticked up in December in line with expectations, largely driven by fuel increases.

The print came in at 4% from 3.6%. This is the first uptick in four months, but it remains well below the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% midpoint.

RMB economist Siobhan Redford joined Business Day TV to discuss what the data suggests about the economy.

