UN sustainable goals a pipe dream without overhauling government spending

Achieving the UN’s sustainable development goals, which include quality education, gender equality, good health care and human wellbeing, will be nearly impossible without governments overhauling their approach to public spending, according to new report.

The report by The Economist Intelligence Unit, supported by the UN office for project services, comes as SA is caught in a low-growth trap, rising public debt and unsustainable state spending mainly to support failing parastatals, even as tax revenues fall.

SA’s debt has shot up over the past decade as government resources are increasingly consumed by debt servicing costs while economic growth has nearly stalled.

As a result, spending on social infrastructure in areas such as housing, education and health services has been compromised.

In 2015, SA joined other UN member states in adopting the ambitious 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which is a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

But in 2020 unemployment, poverty and inequality remain rife in the country.

Governments around the world have also been accused of not acting decisively to tackle climate change, which threatens humankind.