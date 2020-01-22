Economy

UN sustainable goals a pipe dream without overhauling government spending

‘It can drive innovation, help build jobs and local economic growth. It can drive behaviour and help contain levels of carbon emissions’

22 January 2020 - 20:25 Bekezela Phakathi
Integration: A bird’s-eye view of Johannesburg. While a focus on housing is necessary, the manner in which the housing is being planned in cities is not helpful. It needs to be seen as an integral aspect of urbanism as a whole, rather than as an isolated segment, the writer says. Picture: YOUTUBE
Integration: A bird’s-eye view of Johannesburg. While a focus on housing is necessary, the manner in which the housing is being planned in cities is not helpful. It needs to be seen as an integral aspect of urbanism as a whole, rather than as an isolated segment, the writer says. Picture: YOUTUBE

Achieving the UN’s sustainable development goals, which include quality education, gender equality, good health care and human wellbeing, will be nearly impossible without governments overhauling their approach to public spending, according to new report.

The report by The Economist Intelligence Unit, supported by the UN office for project services, comes as SA is caught in a low-growth trap, rising public debt and unsustainable state spending mainly to support failing parastatals, even as tax revenues fall.

SA’s debt has shot up over the past decade as government resources are increasingly consumed by debt servicing costs while economic growth has nearly stalled.

As a result, spending on social infrastructure in areas such as housing, education and health services has been compromised.

In 2015, SA joined other UN member states in adopting the ambitious 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which is a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

But in 2020 unemployment, poverty and inequality remain rife in the country.

Governments around the world have also been accused of not acting decisively to tackle climate change, which threatens humankind.

The Economist Intelligence Unit report highlights how less wasteful, more efficient government spending practices can free up resources to address a critical funding gap in achieving the sustainable development goals. At the same time, the strategic procurement of goods and services can promote social and environmental sustainability.

The report, which includes contributions from leading experts in related sectors, including from the government of Ghana, the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the Inter-American Development Bank — argues that the sheer size of public spending, typically between 15%-30% of GDP, makes it a powerful force for change.

Efficient public procurement allows governments to make substantial progress towards achieving their social, environmental and economic sustainability objectives, the authors report said.

Grete Faremo, the executive director of the UN office for project services, said how and what governments spend money on can have a huge impact.

“It can drive innovation, help build jobs and local economic growth. It can drive behaviour and help contain levels of carbon emissions. As governments face severe funding gaps to achieve their development agenda, they have a unique opportunity to use their purchasing power strategically to make substantial progress in meeting the SDGs — this research really underlines the importance,” said Faremo.

Jeremy Kingsley, senior editor at The Economist Intelligence Unit, said: “Our study demonstrates a number of ways that governments can use procurement as a lever to achieve sustainability objectives, and that improving the efficiency and effectiveness of public spending can itself release funds for sustainable development.”

According to the report, while governments are starting to recognise the importance of procurement as a powerful policy tool problems remain. These include a perception that sustainable development is too expensive or short-term thinking that prioritises the cheapest price today over the financial, social and environmental cost of a product over its lifetime. Other identified blockages include fragmented organisational structures, corruption and a basic lack of knowledge of the procurement market.

The report also explores how governments can use digital technologies to advance sustainable purchasing, for example, to analyse contracts, monitor supply chains or identify corruption.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

Three more companies join climate-change pacesetters

Ford, LG and Pernod Ricard in the top 2% for their disclosures of climate data and awareness of global warming risks
Companies
2 days ago

Greta Thunberg slams climate change inaction

Young activist tells WEF gathering that very little has been done to deal with the crisis
World
1 day ago

Five ways in which leaders can make Africa cohesive and responsible

Vast entrepreneurial talent should be harnessed to meet the UN’s 2030 sustainable development goals
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

Donald Trump tells WEF he will plant trees, despite ‘prophets of doom’

Opinion

Politicians, not fund managers, should drive climate change moves

Opinion

Greta Thunberg’s Davos message: ‘The house is still on fire!’

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.