Donald Trump tells WEF he will plant trees, despite ‘prophets of doom’

Davos — In Davos on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump pledged the US to a major global project to plant a trillion trees worldwide in the next decade. In almost any previous administration, that announcement would have been the centrepiece of the president’s speech to the World Economic Forum (WEF), focusing this year on climate change amid Australia’s wildfires and faster-than-expected progress towards renewable energy generation.

Instead, Trump grabbed the agenda in a very different way, lambasting climate-change campaigners as “prophets of doom” making “predictions of apocalypse” and pledging that America will defend its economy. Like almost every other major action Trump takes this year, it paints an unambiguous picture of both how he sees the world and intends to use that framing to win a second term.

It is, as always, an unambiguously divisive approach that Trump knows will antagonise his rivals and, he hopes, mobilise his base. That, he clearly feels, is best done by going on the offensive. Liberal outrage and alarm over draconian measures against migrants, trade wars or risky foreign actions, such as the killing of Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani — Trump appears to be betting on these simply playing into his hands with the demographics he really needs.

He will hope the same will be true of slamming, hardline climate campaigners such as Greta Thunberg, whom he did not mention by name but who was in the auditorium to hear him speak. Climate change is rising up the priority list for US voters — one poll by Yale and George Mason University climate-change departments in May showed as many as 40% saying it might influence their choices. But those voters, of course, remain among the least likely to embrace Trump.

Strikingly, he painted the pledge to contribute to the trillion trees — a WEF project supported by the UN Environment Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organisation — as “conserving the majesty of God’s creation”. Evangelical Christian voters are at the heart of Trump’s strategy, whatever his personal faith, an approach that has underpinned embracing sometimes controversial preachers and appointing judges keen to roll back access to abortion.

The next major global climate summit will be in Glasgow, Scotland in November — less than a week after the US presidential election on November 3. For Trump, that likely means doubling down on this kind of rhetoric.

‘Absolute power’

Globally, on climate at least, sentiment appears to be shifting, with high-profile extreme weather events, such as the Australian bushfires, potentially providing a political turning point even in traditionally sceptical countries. Last year’s “yellow vest” protests in France, however, remain a potent reminder of public resistance to efforts to change behaviour through steps such as fuel tariffs. “These alarmists always demand the same thing — absolute power to dominate, transform and control every aspect of our lives,” said Trump.