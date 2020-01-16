WATCH: Why retail sales surprised to the upside

Analyst expectations of a 0.7% rise in retail sales in November, when Black Friday takes place, were sharply outpaced.

The November print came in at 2.6% year on year from 0.4% in October. This is a marked improvement, but it is well below the 4.5% average annualised growth rate recorded during the November seasonal sales over the past four years.

Reezwana Sumad from Nedbank CIB joined Business Day TV to discuss the data.