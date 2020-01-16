Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Why retail sales surprised to the upside

Reezwana Sumad from Nedbank CIB talks to Business Day TV about the retail sales data for November

16 January 2020 - 09:38 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ ANTON GVOZDIKOV
Picture: 123RF/ ANTON GVOZDIKOV

Analyst expectations of a 0.7% rise in retail sales in November, when Black Friday takes place, were sharply outpaced.

The November print came in at 2.6% year on year from 0.4% in October. This is a marked improvement, but it is well below the 4.5% average annualised growth rate recorded during the November seasonal sales over the past four years.

Reezwana Sumad from Nedbank CIB joined Business Day TV to discuss the data.

Black Friday boost for November retail sales

But analysts warn that the overall year-to-date sales could be shaping up for the worst performance in a decade
Economy
22 hours ago

Truworths posts slim sales gain in tough retail market

The retailer says low consumer confidence and constrained spending in SA continue to hurt trading
Companies
17 hours ago

Massmart begins retrenchment talks

About 1,440 employees may be affected as the retailer battles to contain rising costs
Companies
3 days ago

JSE may follow weaker Asian markets on Wednesday

Asian markets slip as investors eye a possible partial US-China trade deal, but higher precious metal prices could boost miners
Markets
1 day ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank’s caution expected to continue

The consensus is the Bank will keep interest rates on hold at its first meeting of 2020
Economy
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.