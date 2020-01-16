Economy SOEs’ endless demands and public wages are biggest threats, Tito Mboweni says Speaking before the upcoming WEF meeting in Davos, the finance minister did say SA authorities are determined ‘to implement serious structural reform’ BL PREMIUM

The “never-ending demands” of state-owned enterprises, the public sector wage bill and corruption and general mismanagement are the major threats to SA’s fiscal sustainability, finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Thursday.

Mboweni was speaking at a breakfast hosted ahead of the departure of SA’s delegation of business and government leaders to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.