SOEs’ endless demands and public wages are biggest threats, Tito Mboweni says
Speaking before the upcoming WEF meeting in Davos, the finance minister did say SA authorities are determined ‘to implement serious structural reform’
16 January 2020 - 12:54
The “never-ending demands” of state-owned enterprises, the public sector wage bill and corruption and general mismanagement are the major threats to SA’s fiscal sustainability, finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Thursday.
Mboweni was speaking at a breakfast hosted ahead of the departure of SA’s delegation of business and government leaders to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.