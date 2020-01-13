Economy

WATCH: The dire warning Tito Mboweni has for government

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine talks to Business Day TV about the finance minister’s concerns

13 January 2020 - 13:49 Business Day TV
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has warned that the government’s failure to ramp up structural reforms will result in the country losing its last-remaining investment-grade credit rating.

Moody’s is the only agency not already holding SA at junk, though the agency did lower the country’s outlook to negative in 2019.

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine joined Business Day TV to talk about the finance minister’s concerns and the challenges that lie ahead.

