WATCH: The dire warning Tito Mboweni has for government

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has warned that the government’s failure to ramp up structural reforms will result in the country losing its last-remaining investment-grade credit rating.

Moody’s is the only agency not already holding SA at junk, though the agency did lower the country’s outlook to negative in 2019.

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine joined Business Day TV to talk about the finance minister’s concerns and the challenges that lie ahead.