Vehicle exports set a record in 2019 despite taxation row Shipments crash in December after regulator tries to charge new levy

Vehicle exports hit a record in 2019 despite a December collapse in shipments caused by a “double taxation” dispute between the motor industry and the government agency responsible for monitoring product specifications.

Exports crashed to their lowest level of the year in December. Shipments of 13,298 were 60% lower than November. Compared with December 2018, they were down 58%.