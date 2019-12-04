WATCH: Why the economy has shrunk

The economy contracted by 0.6% in the third quarter.

Declines were registered across a number of industries, including the mining, transport, electricity and manufacturing sectors.

The country’s growth forecast has been repeatedly downgraded for 2019 and 2020 by the IMF, the World Bank and, more recently, the SA Reserve Bank.

Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman joined Business Day TV to discuss what the GDP data means for SA Inc.