Economy

Business confidence ticks up from 20-year low

But the latest reading of the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index is still deep in negative territory

27 November 2019 - 12:03 Lynley Donnelly
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER

Business confidence recovered from 20-year lows in the fourth quarter 2019, the first improvement in two years.

But the latest reading remains deeply in negative territory and did not show broad-based improvement across sectors, reflecting tough trading conditions for firms in an economy battling to grow.  

This is according to the latest RMB/BER Business Confidence Index (BCI) for the fourth quarter, released on Wednesday.

The index rose from the third quarter’s record low of 21 index points, to reach 26 in quarter four.

The BCI surveys 1,800 respondents across five sectors, namely manufacturers, building contractors, retailers, wholesalers and new vehicles dealers. It measures respondents’ views on prevailing business conditions as a proxy for business confidence.

The index’s neutral mark is 50, with a reading below that deemed to be negative.

At 26, the BCI remained “deep in net negative terrain, with a strong majority of respondents still expressing a sense of pessimism”, RMB said in a statement.

“At current levels, business confidence remains consistent with an economy bumbling along in near recession-like conditions,” it said.

Improvements in confidence came from three of the five sectors — the building, manufacturing and retail trade. But levels of confidence declined in new motor trade, while staying unchanged in the wholesale trade sector.

“For us to convincingly conclude that the long and persistent downturn in the RMB/BER BCI has bottomed out will take not one, but several, quarters of improvement in sentiment driven by a consistent recovery in underlying activity,” RMB chief economist Ettienne Le Roux said.

A “confidence-inspiring” budget in February, and the successful implementation of the economic strategy paper, put forward by finance minister Tito Mboweni — coupled with signs that the worst of the global trade slowdown is over — would “go  a long way to help make this happen”, he said.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

Rand gains ahead of business confidence data

Global market sentiment continues to be driven by news about the ongoing US-China trade talks
Markets
2 hours ago

Reserve Bank’s gauge puts more pressure on Cyril Ramaphosa

The leading business cycle indicator fell an annual 1.6% in September, marking the 12th consecutive decline, alongside sliding business and consumer ...
Economy
8 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Data to underscore SA’s bleak picture

Data releases begin with barometers on business confidence that could show further deterioration
Economy
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

JSE could be subdued ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Markets

Cyril Ramaphosa assures that local business confidence is returning

National

S&P Global warns SA may fall further into junk

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.