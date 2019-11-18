Economy New rules should boost SA’s hedge funds From January, funds will be split into different categories so local investors can make better comparisons BL PREMIUM

SA’s hedge fund industry is betting on new rules to help reverse a record drop in assets under management.

New guidelines from January will split funds into different investment categories and geographical exposure so local investors can make better comparisons. They will also allow hedge funds to be stacked against long-only equity or fixed-income funds and help the industry body compile uniform data.