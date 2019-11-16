Australian asks: why save for the future if there is none?

Melbourne — Mark McVeigh, a 24-year-old environmental scientist from Australia, won’t be able to access his retirement savings until 2055. But, concerned about what the world may look like then, he’s taking action now, suing his A$57bn (R575bn) pension fund for not adequately disclosing or assessing the impact of climate change on its investments.

The federal court battle is shaping up to be a unique test case. Are pension funds in breach of their fiduciary duties by failing to mitigate the financial ravages of a warmer planet?

Before launching the legal action, McVeigh asked Retail Employees Superannuation Trust (Rest) how it was ensuring his savings were future-proofed against rising world temperatures. Its response didn’t satisfy him and he ended up engaging specialist climate change law firm Equity Generation Lawyers.

“I see climate change as a huge risk that dwarfs a lot of other things — it’s such a big physical impact on the planet and the economy,” McVeigh said in a phone interview from Brisbane, where he works as an ecologist for a local government. He said other people had contacted him on learning of the case and also wanted such information from their funds.

Rest says climate change is just one of a variety of factors it must consider when investing the savings of its about 2-million members, which include retail assistants and shopkeepers, according to court filings.

Australia’s pension industry — home to the world’s fourth-largest retirement savings pool at A$2.9-trillion — is watching the case closely, particularly because many funds must also meet legislated minimum return targets. While investing in renewable energy projects and pressuring miners to be better corporate citizens is all well and good, this requirement makes it more complicated than simply dumping fossil fuel emitters from a portfolio.

Interests of members

“Looking after the best financial interests of our members requires us to be conscious of the risks, but not exclude a whole segment of the economy that’s going to be very meaningful for a period of time,” said Ian Patrick, chief investment officer at Sunsuper, which manages A$70bn. “Right now, the interests of our members — the sole purpose of super — is what wins out.”

Australia’s mandatory retirement savings system, known as superannuation, is meant to relieve pressure on the public purse as the nation’s population ages, lives longer and requires a steady income stream to survive. Much of the industry must strive to return 3.5% above inflation over a decade.

But returns aside, members like McVeigh want to see their savings last as long as possible in an uncertain environment, with polls showing increasing public concern about climate change.

“Investors may not be sufficiently factoring in the impact of climate change risk on future economic growth,” said Jennifer Wu, global head of sustainable investing at JPMorgan Asset Management.