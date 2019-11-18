News Leader
WATCH: How the shift to passive investing has gained momentum
Standard Bank’s head of index funds, Johann Erasmus, talks to Business Day TV
18 November 2019 - 09:36
Research from Blackrock has revealed that total global investment flows into passive products in 2018 stood at R514bn, with the industry’s total assets under management at the end of the year standing at $4.79-trillion.
While the use of passive products is still small in SA, the shift is under way.
Business Day TV caught up with Standard Bank’s head of index funds, Johann Erasmus, to discuss passive investing in more detail.
Or listen to the full audio: