Big sacrifices are the only way SA will be saved, says Michael Sachs
Former Treasury official urges the government to make clear, and inevitably painful, political choices
13 November 2019 - 05:11
Former Treasury official Michael Sachs says unless SA makes clear political choices about how to restructure government spending and negotiates these with those who will take the pain of the decisions, it will be unable to extract itself from the fiscal hole it has dug.
The consequence of that will be a slow but inexorable decline.
