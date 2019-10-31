News Leader
WATCH: How the medium-term budget laid SA’s finances bare
Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman talks to Business Day TV about the medium-term budget Tito Mboweni delivered on Wednesday
31 October 2019 - 11:42
Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday, painting a gloomy outlook for SA with growth revised down and debt expected to balloon, while revenue collection is expected to slow.
Business Day TV caught up with Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman to discuss the medium-term budget.