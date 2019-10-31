Economy

WATCH: How the medium-term budget laid SA’s finances bare

Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman talks to Business Day TV about the medium-term budget Tito Mboweni delivered on Wednesday

31 October 2019 - 11:42 Business Day TV
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday, painting a gloomy outlook for SA with growth revised down and debt expected to balloon, while revenue collection is expected to slow.

Business Day TV caught up with Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman to discuss the medium-term budget.

