WATCH: The IRP and its fans and critics
Nedbank CIB senior credit strategist Jones Gondo talks to Business Day TV about the Integrated Resource Plan
24 October 2019 - 11:06
The long-awaited Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) has been published. It outlines the country’s long-term energy investment plan to 2030, but does it address the energy crisis the country faces?
Nedbank CIB senior credit strategist Jones Gondo joined Business Day TV to discuss the IRP and whether it is enough to satisfy stakeholders.
Or listen to the full audio: