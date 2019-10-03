Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What the ANC has planned for the economy

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Business Day TV about the ANC’s economic plan

03 October 2019 - 10:12 Business Day TV
ANC supporters. Picture: REUTERS
ANC supporters. Picture: REUTERS

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has addressed the media on the outcomes of its meeting on the economy.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s growth plan was discussed, but it was never outright rejected or endorsed. The plan does, however, largely draw on existing policies and the National Development Plan, which the NEC says will be implemented to help grow the ailing economy and create jobs.

Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Ralph Mathekga for his views on the economic plan that the NEC has presented.

Or listen to the full audio:

