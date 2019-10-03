WATCH: What the ANC has planned for the economy

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has addressed the media on the outcomes of its meeting on the economy.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s growth plan was discussed, but it was never outright rejected or endorsed. The plan does, however, largely draw on existing policies and the National Development Plan, which the NEC says will be implemented to help grow the ailing economy and create jobs.

Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Ralph Mathekga for his views on the economic plan that the NEC has presented.