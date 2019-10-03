News Leader
WATCH: How the ANC is playing the same old tune for the economy
Business Day’s Carol Paton talks to Business Day TV about the ANC’s economic plan
03 October 2019 - 10:24
The ANC has released a lengthy statement on how to grow the economy following the special national executive committee (NEC) meeting held at the weekend.
But many commentators have said the solutions are not new, but a repeat of a long list of priorities that come mostly from the national development plan, while more controversial ideas such as the privatisation of state-owned enterprises have been excluded.
Business Day’s Carol Paton joined Business Day TV to discuss the matter.
Or listen to the full audio: