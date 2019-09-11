Economic rebound enough for 1% growth, Old Mutual Investment group says

The Old Mutual Investment Group is confident the rebound in the economy in the second half of the year will be strong enough to see growth of almost 1%.

“A gradual upward move in growth is expected because of structural reforms, but our debt to GDP is still ballooning,” the group's chief economist, Johann Els, said at a media briefing on Wednesday in Sandton.

Despite a steep contraction in the first quarter of 2019, slower than expected policy reform and negative news around National Health Insurance, Eskom and the debt relief bill, Old Mutual Investment Group has not revised down its growth forecasts for this year or next.

The group expects growth of 0.9% in 2019, rising to 1.8% in 2020. This is higher than the Reserve Bank's forecast of 0.6% in 2019 but in line with the Bank's forecast for 2020.