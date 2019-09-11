Economy

Economic rebound enough for 1% growth, Old Mutual Investment group says

Higher growth will largely be based on the rebound in consumer spending and private-sector fixed investment spending.

11 September 2019 - 13:13 Sunita Menon
Picture: REUTERS
The Old Mutual Investment Group is confident the rebound in the economy in the second half of the year will be strong enough to see growth of almost 1%.

“A gradual upward move in growth is expected because of structural reforms, but our debt to GDP is still ballooning,” the group's chief economist, Johann Els, said at a media briefing on Wednesday in Sandton.

Despite a steep contraction in the first quarter of 2019, slower than expected policy reform and negative news around National Health Insurance, Eskom and the debt relief bill, Old Mutual Investment Group has not revised down its growth forecasts for this year or next.

The group expects growth of 0.9% in 2019, rising to 1.8% in 2020. This is higher than the Reserve Bank's forecast of 0.6% in 2019 but in line with the Bank's forecast for 2020.

Johann Els. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
“Despite delays, the ‘winds of change’ investment theme is still alive,” Els said.

“The next five years are still expected to be better than the past five years but urgent reforms are crucial,” he said.

Of importance in the next few months are the plans on Eskom which is expected to be released this month, the medium-term budget policy statement in October, which would need to show expenditure cuts, and Moody's Investors Service's credit rating decision expected on November 1.

“There's room for expenditure cuts that won't hurt growth,” Els said.

He expects cuts of R42.9bn in 2019 and R54.7bn in 2020, which would bring down the projected deficit to about 5% from close to 6% currently expected.

This comes after Moody's said on Tuesday that SA was safe from a credit-ratings downgrade for the next 12-18 months.

menons@businesslive.co.za

Moody’s maintains SA’s lower 2019 growth forecast

Moody’s, the only ratings agency that rates SA government debt as investment grade at Baa3, is due to make a ratings decision on November 1
Economy
1 day ago

Moody’s rates SA banking outlook stable despite weak conditions

The ratings agency expects the profitability of banks to remain firm despite slow business growth in 2020
Companies
1 day ago

‘Growth is in Africa,’ FedEx says as it invests more in the continent

Joburg will act as a hub for the region connecting five countries, soon to be eight, via road transport, which feeds into SA as the main hub
Companies
1 day ago

