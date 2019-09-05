African continental free-trade deal has a long way to go

It took almost half-a-century before the EU established a single market with harmonised laws that did not conflict with the agreement. However, the intent with the AfCFTA is not to have a single market in which domestic legislation is harmonised, Moodliar said.

“What we are trying to achieve in Africa is to facilitate easier trade between the member countries. The initial issues will be around reducing or abolishing tariffs and getting the free movement of services and goods, and ultimately people and capital. Each will pose its own challenges.”

Julia Choate, senior associate in Bowmans’ tax practice, said the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) presents a “regional snapshot” of the opportunities and challenges that an African continental free-trade area might face.

Any common market area has to deal effectively with contraventions of the agreement, Choate said. In the Sacu agreement, the revenue-sharing formula seems to present “challenges” in this regard.

Caroline Rheeder, senior manager in Cova Advisory’s customs and excise team, said during the discussion that Sacu members are seemingly bypassing the revenue-sharing formula by imposing duties on goods. “The idea behind such an agreement is to reduce duties, and practices such as this must be avoided. If these practices are not stopped it would clearly present a barrier to trade.”

Choate said that the revenue-sharing formula is calculated regarding the value of intra-Sacu trade. “What we tend to see in practice is that some members impose local levies on imported goods that are not manufactured in their country, and that effectively take the place of customs and excise duties.”

The Sacu agreement provides a specific carveout for certain restrictions on imports in which it is in the national interest to protect aspects such as public health, intellectual property or exhaustible natural resources, but this does not provide a blanket right to tax, Choate said.

The global intention — of having a free-trade area in terms of customs where all the products between member states are treated equally — is eroded when internal duties or domestically imposed levies have the same effect that customs or excise duty may have on hiking the price of goods.