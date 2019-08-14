Economy

Retail boost in the second quarter will help GDP rebound

Retail sales saw growth of 2.4% in May, higher than expected, which should help SA stay out of recession

14 August 2019 - 14:29 Sunita Menon
A boost from the retail sector in June will likely help SA escape its second recession in two years.

Retail sales saw growth of 2.4% in May, higher than the 2.2% expected by economists polled by Bloomberg. The sector grew by 2.2% compared to the month before.

The 2.2% represents an increase of R86.15bn for the sector in June compared to R82.09 in June 2018. However, it was lower than the 0.3% or R89.21 recorded in May.

The retail sector is an important indicator of consumer spending — it drives growth in the economy as it accounts for just more than 60% of GDP.

Compared to a year ago, all “other” retailers saw growth of 5.7%; retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment saw a rise of 5.2%; and retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods were up 4.8%.

For the second quarter, retail trade sales increased by 2.4% which bodes well for overall economic growth for the quarter.

Last week, Stats SA figures were a mixed bag, showing contraction in the mining and manufacturing sectors in June, but overall growth in both sectors in the second quarter. Mining grew a marginal 0.6% for the quarter while manufacturing production rebounded with growth of 3.5%.

In the first quarter of 2019, the economy contracted more than expected after the worst power cuts the country has seen dented both the retail and manufacturing sectors.

Another quarter of negative growth would place SA in a recession.

menons@businesslive.co.za

