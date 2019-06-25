Economy

Desperate need for bailouts as SA’s SOEs disintegrate

Investors say there is an increased likelihood that the government will have to increase sovereign-bond issuance to bail out Eskom

25 June 2019 - 17:36 Mike Cohen and Rene Vollgraaff
A power substation in Johannesburg. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
A power substation in Johannesburg. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

A meltdown at some of SA's biggest state-owned companies is intensifying, placing the nation’s finances at risk and frustrating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to attract new investment and resuscitate a moribund economy.

While monolithic power utility Eskom, which is teetering on the brink of insolvency, has dominated recent headlines, arms manufacturer Denel, the SABC and SAA have joined the list of the financially destitute entities scrambling for bailouts. The government guarantees most of their debt, so allowing them to go bust is not an option, even if it breaks its expenditure ceiling.

Official inquiries have shown that state companies were looted of billions of rand and subjected to constant management upheaval during former president Jacob Zuma’s rule. While Ramaphosa has sought to tackle the graft since succeeding Zuma in February 2018 and has replaced the boards and management of several state companies, their debt has continued to accumulate and the Treasury projections shows the trend continuing until at least March 2021.

“The state-owned entities are a huge risk in terms of government finances,” said Johann Els, chief economist at Old Mutual Investment Group in Cape Town. “We can’t just spend more on Eskom, SABC and Denel or take their debt onto the government’s balance sheet without some concrete plans” to ensure they cut costs and become sustainable, and there is no sign of that happening, he said.

The debt burden of the state companies is a risk to SA’s last remaining investment-grade credit rating, Moody’s Investors Service said in April. The loss of that rating could trigger a massive outflow of funds from Africa’s largest economy, because it would preclude a number of index-linked funds from retaining their investments.

Investors see an increased likelihood that the government will have to increase sovereign-bond issuance to bail out Eskom, which is by far the biggest of the state companies and has amassed more than $30bn in debt. The yield premium of 2048 securities over 2026 notes widened 50 basis points in June to 181, the most on record.

“I don’t think we are at a tipping point yet, but we are getting ever closer,” Els said.

Bloomberg

New Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa to crack the whip on SOEs

IFP nominee looks to turn the tide against capture of state institutions
National
2 days ago

Ebrahim Patel’s prescribed assets proposal a walk down the failed National Party route

Suggesting that collapsing institutions such as Eskom and SABC can somehow become assets for pension funds is daylight robbery
Opinion
14 hours ago

CARTOON: SOEs, SA’s eternal flame

Friday June 14 2019
Opinion
1 week ago

Ramaphosa thrashes out problems with leaders of SOEs

President’s meeting with executive leadership of state-owned enterprises comes after the  resignations of SAA and Eskom CEOs
National
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

New Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa to crack the whip on SOEs

National

Ebrahim Patel’s prescribed assets proposal a walk down the failed National ...

Opinion

JOHN DLUDLU: Five priorities for the president’s address

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.