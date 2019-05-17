Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Moody’s on the economic challenges SA faces

17 May 2019 - 09:42 Business Day TV
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Ratings agency Moody’s has warned that SA faces significant challenges in boosting growth, so it expects the economy’s long-term growth outlook to remain weak.

The agency’s lead sovereign analyst for SA, Lucie Villa, joined Business Day TV to discuss some of the headwinds facing the country.  

The rating agency’s lead sovereign analyst for SA, Lucie Villa, talks to Business Day TV about some of the headwinds facing the country

Moody's warns of downgrade unless Ramaphosa makes good on reform promises

Moody's analyst says SA's credit rating remains at risk without effective policies to reverse low growth, steadily rising debt and leveraged ...
Economy
1 day ago

Rand softer as US-Sino trade war deepens

Washington has imposed sanctions on Chinese telecom giant Huawei, adding to fears the conflict will escalate
Markets
1 day ago

LETTER: ANC lifts support in Gauteng metros at DA’s expense

Credible institutions give nod to job well done by the city of Ekurhuleni under mayor Mzwandile Masina and his party
Opinion
2 days ago

The crucial boxes economists would like to see ticked

Asha Speckman asked economists what would be the quickest fixes and priorities for the new government to encourage growth following this week's ...
Business
5 days ago

LETTER: Enoch Godongwana is a master spin doctor

ANC head of economic transformation has what it takes to expertly turn facts around
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.