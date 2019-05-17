News Leader
WATCH: Moody’s on the economic challenges SA faces
17 May 2019 - 09:42
Ratings agency Moody’s has warned that SA faces significant challenges in boosting growth, so it expects the economy’s long-term growth outlook to remain weak.
The agency’s lead sovereign analyst for SA, Lucie Villa, joined Business Day TV to discuss some of the headwinds facing the country.
