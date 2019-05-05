Motor industry trade deficit narrows, but more markets needed

Rand is also set to gain, with RBC Capital Markets expecting it to reach R13.40/$ by year-end
Taxation of big tech is a headache worldwide, but emphasising targeted advertising may be the way to go, writes Leonid Bershidsky
Media freedom in SA is regarded as guaranteed but fragile and the country's position in an international ranking has slipped
They thought we are a Mickey Mouse organisation, now they realise we are a force to be reckoned with, he tells supporters
Analyst approve of electric-car maker raising $750m selling common stock and $1.6bn from convertible bonds
SA’s exports of vehicles and components to 155 countries and territories worldwide set new records in 2018, with Germany remaining the biggest trading partner
SA has to address and overcome a number of challenges in order to boost the tourism market, president says
Vice-chancellor condemns ‘creeping Islamisation’ as EU elections approach
Bafana coach says while both are fit, they need to be razor-sharp
Mistrust of big pharma, and misinformation from Joseph Mercola and right-wing groups, has seen the effective HPV vaccine avoided, writes Faye Flam
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.