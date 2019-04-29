Fuel prices heading towards record high

The metal is steady amid the expectation that the Fed might cut interest rate in 2019 after a recent data showed inflationary weakness
It is incomprehensible, given what we know of the ANC and the way it functions, that there are commentators who still think the ANC can save SA
Jiba says her lawyers are ready to take the matter forward and she intends to clear her name and legacy as a prosecutor
While the FF Plus has made inroads from the right, the ANC is courting progressive supporters from the left
Shoprite chair Christo Wiese talks to Business Day TV to give more details on the plan to simplify the company’s voting structure
Cost of a litre of unleaded 95 octane petrol will jump 54c on Wednesday and more hikes likely
Asset managers have a fund for each likely objective while pension preservation and provident preservation funds have different rules
With parties preparing to fight the European elections at the end of May, it is likely to be at least a month before any alliance takes shape
Despite win over Waratahs, apparent lack of effort on team’s off days reflects problems
Sensors linked to an app that analyses runs give footwear a leg up, but personal trainers have the edge in the motivation stakes, writes Yolisa Mkele
