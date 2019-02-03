Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Confidence falling ahead of state of nation address

Close attention will be paid to the president's speech for much-needed signs of growth

03 February 2019 - 17:30 Sunita Menon
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE
Economic growth Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE

It’s likely to be a quiet week on the economic front, with little  other than the business confidence index (BCI) expected, but close attention will be paid to  President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address on Thursday.

After rising to record highs a year ago on Ramaphosa’s election, the SA Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Sacci) business confidence index eased in the  past few months.

Confidence fell slightly in December,  given the lack of progress in economic performance, dropping 0.9 points to 95.2 in December, from 96.1 in November 2018.

“In comparing December 2018 to December 2017, the task of restoring the business and investor climate remains a major challenge,” Sacci said at the time.

“It became apparent that it will take longer to put the economy back on an upward trajectory due to structural and prolonged erosion of administrative capacity and competence to the economy inflicted earlier.”

The BCI, which will be released on Wednesday, is expected to show that confidence has remained subdued. But that may change later in the year.

“We are anticipating an increase in policy and political certainty post the 2019 national elections. This, coupled with a moderate tick up in growth for the year, should propel a lift in confidence,” Investec economist Lara Hodes said.

This comes after Ramaphosa said last week that SA can achieve economic growth of at least 5% if policy uncertainty is removed and regulatory frameworks are reviewed.

“We must remove the obstacles and constraints for growth. SA must go and grasp that high growth. We can do so by working together and addressing the issues,” he said.

The state of the nation address on Thursday will provide greater insight into how this growth will be achieved.

SA’s GDP growth rate averaged 2.77% from 1993  to 2018. The International Monetary Fund  forecast the country’s economy to grow 1.4% this year, from 0.8%.

 “Given that a lot of footwork has been done since Ramaphosa took over last year, we hope to see that some of the recent initiatives, including an economic stimulus plan, a jobs summit and an investment summit held in the fourth quarter of 2018, gain momentum in the second half of the year,” said NKC economist Elize Kruger.

“Though the economy is clearly not out of the woods yet, even slow progress could support a much-needed improvement in household and corporate confidence levels, which could trigger positive momentum in both household spending and corporate fixed investment spending.”

menons@businesslive.co.za

Disappointing factory activity points to slowing global growth

China’s factory activity shrinks by the most in almost three years with the eurozone economy stuck in low gear as emerging markets sputter
World
2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ramaphosa’s closed-door economic confabs

Talking about the economy ties SA in knots; it’s time for the government to choose its policies and actually implement them
Features
3 days ago

Manufacturing activity eases at the start of the year

Factory owners start the year with a contraction but activity is higher than the 2018 average
Economy
2 days ago

SA can achieve economic growth of at least 5%, says Ramaphosa

Having grown by an average 2.77% a year since 1993, SA's economy could achieve the much-wished-for growth rate of 5% provided it tackles the growth ...
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Petrol to rise by 7c/l on Wednesday
Economy
2.
South African politics and the economy: where do ...
Economy
3.
Weak start to 2019 for new vehicle sales
Economy
4.
Rand firms following upbeat local data
Economy
5.
Kganyago digs in on central bank independence
Economy

Related Articles

Policy incoherence is destroying the economy and jobs, says business
National

CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA won’t grow until it repairs its basic education
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.